Overnight ratings for the December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown revealed

Overnight ratings for the latest episode of WWE SmackDown have been released. The week's viewership jumped back to above two million for the blue brand.

The latest episode of Smackdown emanated from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The show featured an appearance from Brock Lesnar and the debut of Xia Li. Universal Champion Roman Reigns was not on the program this week.

As per the latest report from Spoiler TV, WWE SmackDown drew 2.172 million viewers this week in average overnight ratings. That's up from last week, where viewership fell below the two million mark to 1.966 million viewers.

In the first hour, the show drew 2.219 million viewers and the viewership fell slightly to 2.124 million viewers in the second hour. Smackdown drew an average rating of 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic.

What happened on WWE SmackDown this week?

This week's show kicked off with Sami Zayn in a wheelchair being assisted to the ring by two male nurses. The Master Strategist threatened to sue Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and anyone else that had been colluding against him.

Paul Heyman intervened, but the bruised and bitter Sami cornered Heyman in the ring. The segment ended when Brock Lesnar came down to the ring, got all riled up by Paul Heyman and proceeded to lay out Sami with a devastating F5.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs were in tag team action against Los Lotharios. The Intercontinental Champion sealed the victory with a Kinshasa on Humberto. In another physical contest, Drew McIntyre downed his long-time rival Sheamus with a Claymore Kick.

Xia Li made her debut on SmackDown as she came to the assistance of Naomi who found herself in a three-on-one situation against the likes of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Natalya.

Charlotte vs. Toni Storm ended in disqualification as Charlotte Flair continued to attack Toni. Even after the bell rang, Charlotte hit the Big Boot on Storm.

The main event featured RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro going up against SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Usos and New Day to determine the best tag team in all of WWE. King Woods and Sir Kofi delivered the Daybreak to Jey Uso to pick up the win in the triple-threat tag team matchup.

