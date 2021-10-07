"I'm happy I'm not going" - Pat McAfee says he's not been invited to WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view

WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee has revealed that he will not be a part of the commentary team for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

This year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view will be the first pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia since February 2020. Five matches have been confirmed for the show so far and all of them are big-name matches.

While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee said he wasn't invited for the show, which will take place on October 21, 2021. He's glad that he's not going to the pay-per-view in the Middle East. He joked about how he was called to do commentary duties for SmackDown in 2019 after the WWE stars were held up in Saudi Arabia.

"Nope (not invited to Crown Jewel). They're heading over there. I wasn't invited. Good luck. I'm not supposed to be part of that, I'm happy I'm not going or whatever. The show, everyone says it's insane over there. It's awesome. Until they get stuck there and then I gotta call Buffalo SmackDown," said Pat McAfee. (H/T Fightful)

McAfee is perhaps not going to the pay-per-view because SmackDown is set to take place just a day after the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Any travel delay could result in many WWE stars not being able to make it back in time for the Friday night show.

WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view card

Big E will defend his new WWE Championship title against two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The SmackDown Women's title will also be on the line as Becky Lynch will defend it against former SmackDown Women's Champions, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley will renew their rivalry at Crown Jewel, while AJ Styles and Omos will have a chance to regain their RAW Tag Team titles from RK-Bro. The big clash of the night will see Brock Lesnar try to dethrone Roman Reigns and become Universal Champion once again.

IBeast @x_Beast17_x This the first time I been so excited for Crown Jewel.What a start man. #SmackDown This the first time I been so excited for Crown Jewel.What a start man.#SmackDown https://t.co/p8QUTcSj61

