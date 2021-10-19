Video: Paul Heyman delivers spoiler for Universal Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel

Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns' Special Counsel, delivered a spoiler for the Universal Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Tribal Chief will be defending his title against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel this Thursday. WWE has been teasing that Heyman might be in cahoots with Lesnar, and the uncertainty of the situation has made the whole feud interesting.

Paul Heyman took to Instagram to announce that he will walk inside Crown Jewel with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and he'll leave with the Universal Champion, although he didn't mention The Tribal Chief by name.

"Exclusive! Spoiler for Crown Jewel!" Heyman wrote. "Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar... This Thursday - LIVE on Peacock and WWE Network. I hate to spoil the ending of what is the biggest box office match of 2021, but... Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and I will be walking down the aisle at Crown Jewel with the reigning defending undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion... and I assure you, I will be leaving Crown Jewel with the WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion!"

Will Paul Heyman double-cross Roman Reigns and reunite with Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel?

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar have worked together for a long time and know each other very well. Unlike Lesnar, Roman Reigns doesn't need a mouthpiece because he's already good on the mic.

But that doesn't mean that Reigns and Paul Heyman should part ways. They are awesome together and have great chemistry. As the Tribal Chief, Reigns needs a Paul Heyman, and there's no one like Paul Heyman besides Paul Heyman.

It would be a blunder on WWE's part to have Heyman turn on Roman and rejoin forces with Lesnar. If that happens, it will most likely lead to Roman losing the title. It will be a huge mistake as it's too early for Reigns to lose the title. It's probable, but it will be a major booking mistake if it happens.

