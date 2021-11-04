Former WWE star discloses a riveting incident about Hulk Hogan; says he was ready to fight him (Exclusive)

In a recent interview, former WWE star Paul Roma looked back on his experience working with Hulk Hogan and stated that he was an egomaniac. Roma also looked back on an incident where The Hulkster got mad at him after a match.

Roma enjoyed a noteworthy run with WWE; many fans remember his time as a member of Power and Glory alongside Hercules Hernandez. Though he didn't win any titles during his time with the company, Roma was part of WWE's historic rise throughout the 1980s. Hogan was the company's biggest star during this time. Later, both men also worked together in WCW.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone sat down with Roma, and they had an in-depth discussion about various topics. When Hulk Hogan came up, Roma recalled how the former WWE Champion once got upset with him after they had a match in WCW.

"When I was in WCW, it was [Paul] Orndorff and myself and we wrestled Hogan and Savage," Roma recalled. "So I set up this really nice thing. I said, 'Tag me. I'm gonna talk to you and I'm gonna be calming you down and when I turn around, I want Hogan to be right there and I'll just look up at him like he's the Empire State Building and I'll puppy back.'"

"The people popped, they dug it," Roma continued. "But during Hogan's comeback, he hits me with a punch and and I spin around, and then he hits Orndorff....When he comes in for the second one, he hits me and I take that bump. [Afterwards] Orndorff walked up to me and he goes "Hey, [Hogan] is mad at you. He's upset...you didn't take a bump on his first punch."

Former WWE Star Paul Roma shares his reaction to Hulk Hogan getting mad at him

While Roma was initially surprised by the situation, he stated that he was so angry that he was ready to fight Hogan. Roma explained that it didn't make sense for him to take a bump on The Hulkster's first punch because he was entering the match fresh.

Still, Roma sold Hogan's second punch by falling down and even took the former champion's signature leg drop later in the bout. Though the backstage drama was frustrating, Roma clearly appreciated the prominence that came with facing one of the top stars in wrestling.

