"So you're a big phony" - Former WWE Star recalls the time Hulk Hogan acted out at a meet and greet (Exclusive)

In a recent interview, Paul Roma recalled a meet and greet where he was with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Roma stated that the former world champion was frustrated when he had to meet one more fan at the end of the event. Roma further noted that, though he played an amicable, likable persona on TV, Hogan was far from it in real life.

Roma worked with Hogan for several years, as their careers overlapped in both WWE and WCW. The Hulkster was the top star in wrestling when both men competed for Vince McMahon's company. During this time, Hogan was presented as a virtuous babyface; in his famous slogan, he told kids to eat their vitamins and believe in themselves.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone sat down with former WWE star Paul Roma for an in-depth discussion. In one highlight, Roma looked back on the time Hulk Hogan was upset when he had to interact with another kid at the end of a meet and great.

"I lost respect for Terry [Hulk Hogan] when we were in Detroit, and they brought in somebody from one of the local hospitals, and we had just got done meeting kids, and then they said there's one more kid," Roma said. "And they wheeled him in on a bed, and [asked] if he can come see him, and Hogan threw up his hands. He was all frustrated and all pi**y."

"I looked at him and I was like, "Really? So you're a big phony, that's really what you are,'" Roma continued. "For the cameras you're 'Eat your vitamins and say your prayers,' and when the cameras are off, it's 'To hell to those kids' who live for wrestling. I got you man, I got your number, and that was it. From that point on, I was cordial, but I had no respect for him anymore."

You can check out the full interview in the video below. Roma offers more Hulk Hogan stories, talks about modern-day wrestling and shares his thoughts on the New Day.

Paul Roma comments on his issues with Hulk Hogan

Paul Roma went on to state that Hogan was one of the most protected wrestlers at the time. Throughout his career, he was known for kicking out of finishers and trying to preserve the strength of his character on TV.

For this reason, Roma stated that Hogan was an "egomaniac." Roma isn't alone in this claim, as many wrestlers have shared similar thoughts on The Hulkster over the years. To this day, the former champion remains a polarizing figure in the wrestling world.

