"That was one of my best moments" - WWE superstar recalls when Brock Lesnar hugged him

R-Truth revealed a fond memory of Brock Lesnar from their promo back in 2020.

The former WWE 24/7 champion was on the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin this week. He spoke about his segment with Brock Lesnar on the RAW before Royal Rumble 2020 where he got Brock Lesnar to break character and laugh.

Truth mentioned that there was an ongoing bet backstage to see if he could make the Beast Incarnate laugh:

"The thing about that was they didn’t want Brock to know what I was going to say. I said I can make him laugh but I want him to laugh in a happy way. I don’t want him to turn into Brock - Brock out there. When I went out there, I saw Brock starting to hold his laugh in. I knew he was going to laugh when I hit the Paul Heyman line because he thought that I was talking about him," Truth said.

R-Truth added that after the promo, Lesnar met him backstage and hugged him. He mentioned that the segment was one of the best memories of his career.

He continued, "When I hit it and he laughed, I did all I could not to laugh. When Brock laughed, I tried my best to hold it in as much as I could. But that was one of my best moments right there. When we got to the back, Brock hugged me, man, and he was like, ‘you’re funny, you’re funny.’ It was a good moment, a good TV segment."

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1

Since his return at SummerSlam earlier this year, Brock Lesnar has been on the warpath to regain the WWE Universal Championship. Lesnar had his opportunity at Crown Jewel but missed out when Roman Reigns used the title as a weapon to conquer the Beast Incarnate.

But now that his suspension is lifted, Brock once again finds himself in the title picture. He is set to take on the Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship in the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

