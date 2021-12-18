"Quick and abrupt" - R-Truth details how the 24/7 title has been used better than the iconic Hardcore Championship

WWE Superstar R-Truth is a 53-time 24/7 Champion and a former two-time Hardcore Champion.

In an interview with The Ryan Show, the veteran superstar compared and pointed out a major difference between the two belts.

R-Truth revealed that the Hardcore Championship was way too abrupt and he doesn't even remember who he beat to win the title in the first place.

R-Truth then went on to put the 24/7 Championship over by mentioning that the championship even had an article on Forbes Magazine and the title attracted almost 20 million views per week.

“The Hardcore Title was so quick and abrupt. I don't even remember who I beat, I think Raven beat me for it. Coming from me, the Hardcore Championship ain't got shiznit on the 24/7 Championship. That title had an article by Forbes magazine. Google that. That championship was doing 20 million views per week. I don't remember the Hardcore Championship doing none of that," said R-Truth. (H/T- Fightful)

R-Truth also mentioned how the 24/7 Championship has attracted many celebrities

R-Truth continued to speak highly of the 24/7 Championship and mentioned that the title belt has also gotten attention from celebrities.

According to the 53-time 24/7 Champion, the title has connected celebrities with the industry as many die-hard wrestling fans have gotten the opportunity to live their dream with the 24/7 Championship.

"The 24/7 Championship brings celebrities and people from different walks of life together. It almost connects celebrities together because there are so many die hard, closet wrestling fans, you can live your dream with the 24/7 Championship," added R-Truth. (H/T- Fightful)

Since the inception of the 24/7 Title, R-Truth has always found himself in the mix to win the title. Reggie has held the title in recent months, however, the 24/7 Title currently belongs to Dana Brooke.

A few weeks ago, Brooke won her first championship in WWE by capturing the 24/7 Championship.

