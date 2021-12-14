R-Truth desires to work creative after his wrestling career

WWE Superstar R-Truth has stated that he would like to work with the promotion and help out in creating storylines for the same after his in-ring career.

The 49-year old is still going strong on the WWE main roster and he knows exactly how to get the audience on their feet. Besides that, R-Truth is the most decorated WWE 24/7 Champion and is still in constant attempts to wrap the belt around his waist again. Dana Brooke is the current WWE 24/7 champion.

R-Truth, speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, has revealed that he shares a good relationship with WWE CEO Vince McMahon and would love to work in the creative department of the brand post his in-ring career. He also boasted about his confidence in making things happen and believes that he can do justice to any creative role.

"Definitely. I definitely want to stick around and help with creative. Anything Vince would give me. He knows me, I'm easy going. I make it happen. You give it to me, I'll build it and make it" said R- Truth

R-Truth reveals The Rock's backstage behavior

R-Truth recently was seen in an interview with Hot 97 hosted by Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez.

In the interview, R-Truth sheds light on how The Rock, the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, conducts himself backstage. Truth stated that the Rock still goes out of the way to do things and also praised the latter's humble nature.

“(The Rock is) humble, cool, man, he still goes out of his way. If I’m over here talking to somebody, he just walks in, whatever. He’ll come out of his way to come over and to you. ‘What do you want to do? What are you going to do in the match? You tell me what to do.'” said R-Truth.

