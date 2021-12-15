"You couldn't get higher than the Rock" - WWE superstar recalls business during the Attitude Era

R-Truth believes the Rock was the biggest draw for WWE during the Attitude Era.

Truth was on the "Out of Character" podcast this week with Ryan Satin. The former 53-time 24/7 champion spoke about his storied career.

He spoke about his time in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Truth also recalled stepping into the ring with Eddie Guerrero, Rikishi and Umaga at the time.

He mentioned that business was booming during the Attitude Era and superstars like the Rock were top draws in the company. R-Truth also mentioned that John Cena took over the mantle from the Rock after the Attitude Era.

Here's what R-Truth had to say about The Rock at the time:

"It was at its peakest of peaks. It was like crazy man. When I think back to it, I've been in the ring with Eddie Guerrero, Rikishi and Umaga. During the Attitude Era, RAW was like kicking a**. When the Rock was there, you couldn't get higher than the Rock, John Cena was there, you couldn't get higher than John Cena. My childhood hero John Cena," Truth said.

WWE commemorated 25 years of the Rock at Survivor Series

This year's Survivor Series marked 25 years since The Rock made his debut at Madison Square Garden in 1996. Named Rocky Maivia, he was the first ever third generation superstar in WWE history.

The Rock was billed as the blue chipper and pushed heavily but the fans soon turned against him. This led to a heel turn and a stint with the Nation of Domination that established the Brahma Bull as one of the up-and-coming stars in the WWE.

WWE built this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view around this momentuous achievement and also organized a 25-man Battle Royal in honor of The Rock. The Battle Royal was won by AJ Styles' personal colossus Omos.

