WWE Superstar clears the air regarding issues with CM Punk

WWE Superstar R-Truth has dismissed talks of a rift between him and CM Punk in a Q&A session on Twitter.

Earlier this year, R-Truth took a shot at CM Punk after the latter was heard in an interview that a WWE storyline asked him to lose to The Awesome Truth when he was white hot.

Truth reacted to the clip containing that particular statement from Punk's interview with Cold Cabana. He said that the only reason 'The Best in the World' lost to him and Miz was because they were hotter.

CM Punk you lost to me and Miz cause we were HOTTER than you sorry, and I neva thought you were impressive at all, just typical entitlement. - Truth said on TikTok

R-Truth hosted a Q&A session on Twitter, and a lot of followers went about searching for answers to their questions. A user asked Truth about his dispute with Punk, and the WWE Superstar was quick to dismiss the negative speculation.

R-Truth and CM Punk are no strangers due to their time in WWE.

R-Truth and CM Punk have quite a bit of history between them as far as Vince McMahon's brand is concerned. A few seconds before CM Punk's legendary pipebomb promo kicked off, R-Truth was helped by Punk himself to register a victory over John Cena.

R-Truth went on to form a partnership with The Miz and had notable feuds with top athletes including Punk.

Although The Straight Edge Superstar is ahead in the victory count, R-Truth and The Miz successfully defeated Punk and Triple H at Vengeance 2011.

After all the battles in the past, now it's quite refreshing to know that R-Truth and CM Punk do not hold grudges against each other.

