"I’d love to do something with them"- R-Truth wants to work with WWE stable

R-Truth has hinted that he might work with current SmackDown stable Hit Row.

Truth has had quite a fulfilling career in WWE so far. He never got a legit main event push but has done well for himself as a mid-card act. He has been a mainstay on WWE TV ever since he returned to the promotion in 2008.

R-Truth was the latest guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily and discussed various aspects of his WWE run. Truth also spoke about Hit Row and had nothing but praise for them.

“I love Hit Row man. I’d love to do something with them. I went to the PC and met all of them, and I like what they’re doing. I love what they’re doing. You might see me do something with them. I mean, they’re on SmackDown, I’m on RAW, but this is the wrestling business man, you never know what’s gonna happen. It’d be very fun. I like to give them the rub. I’m down like that,” said R-Truth about Hit Row. [H/T WrestlingInc]

R-Truth has put over a long list of talents during his run

WWE has mostly used R-Truth to put over other talents, over the years. He rarely made it past the upper mid-card, barring a few instances. One can't discount the fact, though, that Truth is a respected name on WWE TV and him putting over members of Hit Row would be a nice gesture on his part.

R-Truth feuded with John Cena for the latter's WWE title in mid-2011. He later formed a team with The Miz, with the duo calling themselves "The Awesome Truth." The two wrestled The Rock and John Cena in the main event of Survivor Series 2011, in The Brahma Bull's first match in seven years.

Fans still fondly remember R-Truth's exploits with the WWE 24/7 title in 2019-20. The angle elevated Truth on the WWE roster and clips featuring him garnered millions of views on a regular basis.

As Truth stated in his comment, he is currently on RAW while Hit Row is on SmackDown. Would you like to see him put Hit Row over somewhere down the line, if an opportunity arises?

