Watch: Randy Orton and Becky Lynch share a heartfelt moment

Becky Lynch and Randy Orton shared a wholesome moment in a fan-shot clip from last week's RAW.

Randy Orton is one of the most revered superstars in the history of WWE. Getting a nod of respect from The Viper is something every WWE Superstar strives for. Fans of Becky Lynch can rejoice that Orton seems to be a big admirer of The Man.

A video from last week's RAW is currently making the rounds online, highlighting a sweet moment shared by Randy Orton and Becky Lynch. In the video, Orton can be seen heading towards the ring and crossing Becky Lynch on the way.

In a heartwarming visual, Orton looked at Becky and showed her respect by bowing down to her. Lynch did the same, and the video cut off. Check it out below:

Randy Orton and Becky Lynch have both done incredibly well in their respective careers

Randy Orton will go down in history as one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in the squared circle. He made his main roster debut way back in 2002 and has been a WWE mainstay ever since.

Orton's memorable feuds with John Cena, Mick Foley, and Triple H helped him become a mega heel. Orton is a 14-time World Champion and is a guaranteed future Hall of Famer.

Becky Lynch was promoted to the main roster in 2015, along with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Lynch did fine for herself for the next three years or so. Her mega push kicked off after SummerSlam 2018, where she turned heel on Charlotte. The push eventually gave Lynch a WrestleMania main event.

Becky Lynch recently returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2021 after a long hiatus due to pregnancy. She's doing some great work as a heel and is getting loud reactions from fans in attendance.

Also Read

What are your thoughts on this Orton-Lynch clip? Would you like to see these two major stars share the ring in a segment somewhere down the line?

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Alan John