Randy Orton broke another record on WWE Raw this week

Randy Orton set a new record at Survivor Series for most pay-per-view matches in WWE history. However, that's not the only record he has broken lately.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Viper and his partner Riddle defended their Raw Tag Team Championships against The Dirty Dawgs. This was Randy Orton's 437th bout on the red brand, which is more than any other wrestler.

Randy Orton will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Although he's had a lengthy career in WWE, he's still at the top of his game and doesn't seem to be slowing down at all.

Randy Orton's reaction to having the most matches in WWE RAW history

Randy Orton was acknowledged by the Guinness World Record for making history at Survivor Series.

At the event, he teamed up with Riddle to take on current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the battle for brand supremacy. It was a contrast in styles as well as experience - RKO and Riddle have only been together for a few months, while the Usos have been together for life.

Nontheless - After a close contest with a lot of back-and-forth action, RK-Bro emerged victorious for the RAW roster.

Prior to the show, the Apex Predator took to Twitter to comment on this historical achievement on the red brand.

"At Survivor Series I’ll set a new record for most PPV matches by anyone in WWE history. The following night on RAW coincidentally, if I have a match, I’ll have had more matches on RAW then anyone in history. I saw this online, checked it, and it is true… kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday. I just wanna take a minute….in light of these ‘stats’, and let everyone out there that’s ever supported me in any way know that I am thankful. I also know with all of my heart that I couldn’t have done it without you. Now on to my 15th Survivor Series…man time flies don’t it?" wrote Randy Orton.

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. His accomplishments speak for themselves. He's undoubtedly a future WWE Hall of Famer.

