Randy Orton teases equalling major WWE record

Earlier today, WWE announced that Royal Rumble 2022 would be taking place at The Dome at America's Center in Randy Orton's hometown St. Louis, Missouri. Following the announcement, Randy Orton was quick to make his intentions of winning the Royal Rumble clear, equalling Steve Austin's record.

Orton is already a two-time Royal Rumble winner. His first win came in 2009 when he last eliminated Triple H to win the match. The Viper went on to challenge The King of Kings in the main event of WrestleMania 25 for the WWE Championship.

Orton's second win is more recent and came at Royal Rumble 2017. He earned the right to challenge for Bray Wyatt's WWE Championship but this time he was successful in winning the title.

Orton took to social media to react to the announcement by simply Tweeting:

"#3peat"

This is clearly in reference to the fact that he has already won two Royal Rumbles and looks to get the third under his belt. If the Legend Killer manages to outlast 29 other competitors on January 29, he will equal the record of Stone Cold Steve Austin who has the most Royal Rumble wins in history at 3.

Randy Orton is currently one of the top stars in WWE and could be a favorite to win the Royal Rumble

While Orton isn't a singles star at the moment, he is still one of the most relevant members of the roster, being an active part of the RAW Tag Team division. Following WrestleMania, he formed a team with Riddle, called RK-Bro.

They won the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam after defeating AJ Styles and Omos. However, one title wasn't enough for Orton as he challenged Bobby Lashley to a match for the WWE Championship last week.

Due to interference from MVP, The Viper was unable to dethrone Lashley and lost the match. Nonetheless, it is only a matter of time before Randy Orton comes looking for the WWE Championship again.

His partner, Riddle, isn't far behind either. Ever since his call-up to the main roster, he has been built like a genuine main-event caliber star. Defeating the likes of AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Sheamus in the past, Riddle is already one of the best-pushed members of the WWE roster. He is another early favorite to win the Royal Rumble.

Also Read

Who are your early picks for this year's WWE Royal Rumble matches? Do you think Randy Orton can win the Rumble once again? Let us know in the comments section below!

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Arjun