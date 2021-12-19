WWE RAW Superstar sends a message to Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns after this week's SmackDown

WWE RAW Superstar T-Bar sent a message to both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the aftermath of this week's edition of SmackDown.

Taking to social media, T-Bar commented on the final segment from this week's show, stating that the final 10 minutes of SmackDown was awesome.

Check out the tweet from T-Bar following this week's episode of SmackDown:

T-BAR @TBARRetribution The final 10 minutes of SmackDown was so awesome. The final 10 minutes of SmackDown was so awesome.

At the end of this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his arch-rival Brock Lesnar once again stole the show following another solid segment between the two men.

In the closing stages of SmackDown, Roman Reigns confronted his Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, and questioned Heyman's loyalty once again. The Universal Champion asked Heyman why he was still protecting his former client Brock Lesnar from The Tribal Chief.

Heyman hesitated and answered that he wasn't protecting Lesnar from Reigns but was rather keeping The Beast Incarnate at bay in order to protect the Universal Champion.

This led to Roman Reigns firing Paul Heyman from his position, as The Head of the Table went on to assault his now-former manager. However, Lesnar came to Heyman's aid and took out the Bloodline all by himself. The show ended with Brock Lesnar hitting two F5s on The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns will collide with Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1

At WWE Day 1 on January 1st, 2022, Brock Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns once again for the WWE Universal Championship. The pair will cross paths for the first time since their collision at WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

Since capturing the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns has been unstoppable and even holds a win over The Beast Incarnate. However, after the things that transpired on SmackDown this week, a bold message has definitely been sent to the Tribal Chief by Brock Lesnar.

WWE Day 1 will not only feature Roman Reigns defending his WWE Universal Title against Brock Lesnar but the likes of Big E, Becky Lynch, and other big names will also be in action.

