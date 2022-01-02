RAW superstar teases a match with Brock Lesnar after Day 1

Brock Lesnar's direction for WrestleMania 38 may have changed drastically following Day 1. After Lesnar was added to the WWE title match a few hours before the event, he won the title for the sixth time. However, he could have someone from a similar background gunning for him - someone who hasn't even debuted yet.

Roman Reigns was supposed to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal title in the main event of Day 1 but plans changed when The Tribal Chief had announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Lesnar was added to the WWE title match, making it a Fatal-Five-Way. He dethroned Big E to become the new champion and will likely stay on RAW.

Another superstar who is coming to the red brand soon is Olympic Gold Medalist and recent WWE signee Gable Steveson. We have seen him sit in the audience on RAW recently, having a small positive exchange with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

On Twitter, Steveson posted a photo without a caption, seemingly teasing a match against The Beast Incarnate:

Gable Steveson was announced as a RAW superstar in the 2021 Draft, and while he is training on the side, he seems to be getting ready for his WWE debut. At just 21 years old, he is looking to make a big impact.

Steveson has interacted with Lesnar before, but in the amateur wrestling world where both men thrived in their own right. Both of them are NCAA Division 1 Champions.

What lies ahead for Brock Lesnar on the road to WrestleMania?

With the Royal Rumble approaching, fans will look forward again as the road to WrestleMania is set to begin. With the WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar will hold an important place on programming.

After he won the world title at Day 1, a bout against Bobby Lashley was teased as the two men stared across each other. Only time will tell if the company will finally go through with the dream match that fans have desperately clamored for over the years.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, it would also mean that WWE has to abruptly end the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar feud - one that has been presented as the biggest rivalry in Vince McMahon's promotion for years.

Seth Rollins has had more than 1 incident with a disorderly fan. Don't believe us? More details here

Edited by Kaushik Das