Recently released WWE Superstar Katrina Cortez reveals she may have to leave the United States 

Katrina Cortez was one of the 18 WWE superstars who the company recently released. The former NXT superstar is currently in a tight spot, and to make matters worse, it seems like Cortez may have to leave the United States as well.

In a tweet that she put out before tonight's episode of SmackDown went on-air, Cortez explained she came to know today that her visa will be expiring next month.

Cortez wrote that she came to the US when she was 18-years-old and wasn't well-versed in English. The Chilean star also added that she might have to sell off most of the assets she has achieved during her stay in the country.

"At 18 I made the decision to travel to an unknown country, without knowing English I came here… today I receive (sic) an email telling me that my visa expires next month and I will have to sell everything that with much love and effort I have achieved," wrote Cortez.

After getting her release, Cortez thanked the WWE Universe and Chairman Vince McMahon for giving her a chance.

"Everything I did, I did with love. Thank you for giving a 19-year-old girl the opportunity to fulfill her dream, to be the first masked woman, the first Chilean, and to represent Latinos/Hispanics. Thank you @VinceMcMahon @wwe @wwenxt universe," said Cortez.

Katrina Cortez's time in WWE

While Katrina Cortez mainly competed in NXT, she was briefly featured on WWE RAW for a short while. She made her TV debut on the red brand on the November 4, 2019 episode.

She teamed up with former WWE Superstar Sin Cara to challenge Andrade and Zelina Vega but lost. Following that, she returned to NXT and mainly was used as an enhancement talent against superstars like Xia Li and B-Fab.

Cortez still has a lot of time, and fans would hope to see her bounce back from the latest setback and return to the squared circle.

