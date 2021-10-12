WWE Referee Shawn Bennett takes courageous step to come out

WWE Referee Shawn Bennett has taken the courageous step and decided to come out.

Bennett has been one of the main referees in WWE and has been seen officiating matches on RAW and SmackDown regularly.

On National Coming Out Day, the referee decided to come out and open up about his life with the fans. He posted a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt representing the LGBTQ community on Twitter and wrote a message along with it.

He finally decided to come out of the closet and opened up to the fans.

"Happy National Coming Out Day! Oh yea, I’m gay. Check @refbennett on Instagram for a much more thorough caption. It would mean a lot to me. Representation is important. Always face your fears. Always chase your dreams. Above all, always be yourself. It’s worth it," said Shawn Bennett.

Shawn Bennett @BennettWWE Happy National Coming Out Day! Oh yea, I’m gay. Check @refbennett on Instagram for a much more thorough caption. It would mean a lot to me.Representation is important.

Always face your fears.

Always chase your dreams.

Above all, always be yourself.

It’s worth it.

After posting on Twitter, Shawn Bennett took to Instagram to post the same picture but with a longer and heartwarming message.

Bennett wrote about all the things he faced before deciding to come out. The Referee chose to open up about his life to fans and revealed he came out to his close friends and family members in his late twenties.

He concluded by saying that he is proud of himself and just wanted to be happy at the end of the day.

Wrestling World showered WWE Referee Shawn Bennett after coming out

After coming out on social media, Shawn Bennett received a lot of praise from fans and wrestlers for making the courageous decision.

Superstars like Mustafa Ali, Nikki A.S.H., Mia Yim, and Adam Pearce responded to Bennett's post and congratulated him. Here are some of the reactions.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Shawn Bennett for taking this brave decision and wish him all the success in life.

