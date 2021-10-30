WWE referee speaks out after being replaced by Sonya Deville on SmackDown

WWE referee Jason Ayers took to Twitter to explain the reason for being replaced by Sonya Deville during the match between Shayna Baszler and Naomi.

Ayers was supposed to call the match between The Queen of Spades and Naomi on SmackDown this week. However, his place was taken by Sonya Deville instead.

While the WWE Official said the reason Ayers was unavailable was due to Brock Lesnar's attack last week, the referee had a whole different story to tell the fans.

After the match was over, the referee took to Twitter to reveal that he was tricked by Deville.

"Injured?? @SonyaDevilleWWE, I had to hit the boys room - you told me I had enough time! #Smackdown @WWE," tweeted Ayers.

According to the tweet from Jason Ayers, he had no idea he was being replaced and it seems like it was another abuse of power from the WWE Official against Naomi.

The biased refereeing from Deville was on full display as she refused to count when Naomi had Baszler down after an enziguri. She then proceeded to do a fast count to help the Queen Of Spades pick up the win.

Baszler then made Naomi pass out to the Khirifuda Clutch, much to the happiness of Deville.

Sonya Deville recently received praise from former WWE manager Dutch Mantell for her in-ring return

Sonya Deville recently returned to in-ring action as she teamed up with Shayna Baszler to face Naomi in a two-on-one handicap match.

This was Deville's first match since August 2020 when she competed against her former partner, Mandy Rose.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was particularly impressed by the booking of the former MMA star as he was full of praise for the angle when he appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III.

"Well most territories operated like that back in the old days. When they got hot, it was all. And when it was not hot, it really sucked. But this was the thing, when it was hot, the talent got all the credit. But then when it sucked, the booker got all the blame. It's a thankless job really. You know, a moment on Smackdown that I really liked was the Sonya Deville segment. I thought that was very good. She is a good heel," Mantell said.

The feud between Sonya Deville and Naomi has gotten tense over the past few weeks. Deville has done everything in her power to make the former Women's Champion's life on SmackDown a living hell and it seems like a one-on-one match between the two is inevitable.

