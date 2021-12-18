"I had plenty of other ideas to bring to the character" - WWE Superstar on his role alongside Carmella

Former 24/7 Champion Reggie recently spoke to VL Media and explained why it was easy for him to play the character of Carmella's French sommelier.

The superstar debuted alongside Carmella in Vince's promotion and played the role of her sommelier. Reggie, whose real name is Sidney Bateman, is an athlete from Saint-Louis, Missouri and was an acrobat for Cirque du Soleil before he went on to ply his trade in WWE.

In the interview, Reggie discussed how the idea of being Carmella's French sommelier came about and the secret behind him doing justice to the character. Reggie stated that he used to study in Montreal and was quite familiar with the French language, and the brand trusted him to get the job done.

Basically it just had to be a sommelier, someone who brought Carmella wine and handed out contracts to her opponents. But since I had spent time in Montreal and traveled with Cirque du Soleil, I had plenty of other ideas to bring to the character. I had traveled to France and studied in Montreal so I could speak French. So they figured it would be good to use that, so that this sommelier would be a more authentic character than he needed to be. My past at Cirque du Soleil and my ability to speak French allowed me to be who I am today. - Reggie said

Despite being Carmella's sommelier, Reggie does not consume alcohol

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Reggie stated that he is someone who has never consumed alcohol.

Reggie also revealed in the interview that people have suggested that he tries it, but he has not touched it yet.

“So I’m gonna go ahead and say this right now so I was a sommelier and I actually do not drink."

“I don’t drink at all and so people ask me all the time, 'Hey, what wine goes with a good white pasta?' I’m like let me google that really quick cause I really don’t even drink,” revealed Reggie.

