"We had tons of ideas all the time" - Released WWE Superstar reveals how Triple H treated ideas pitched to him

In an interview with K&S WrestleFest, B-Fab revealed how Triple H helped the faction Hit Row during their run with the company.

B-Fab mentioned that Hit Row had the opportunity to use their creative freedom and everything they did in NXT and SmackDown was mostly written by members of the group.

B-Fab added that Triple H had a certain belief in Hit Row and that The Game let the group explore various ideas.

“He truly gave us the reigns and let us go and do what we needed to do. Everything we did in NXT and SmackDown, we wrote ourselves, down to our walkout song. Triple H knew this was a group that could do a lot of great things and even if he didn't know exactly how to do it all, he knew that we had tons of ideas all the time," said B-Fab. (H/T Fightful)

B-Fab added that Hit Row came up with ideas on a weekly basis. The released WWE star also added that Triple H advised Hit Row whenever they went off track.

"We came every week with tons of ideas, they didn't really have to tell us much. He totally let us have creative and believed in what we were doing. He always tried to keep us on the rails if we were too big as far as the ideas, but he truly believed in what we were doing,” said B-Fab. (H/T -Fightful)

Triple H recently survived a cardiac event scare

A few months ago, Triple H experienced a cardiac arrest, following which the Hall of Famer was admitted to a hospital for heart surgery.

After recovering, Triple H took to his Twitter handle to express how thankful he was for everyone that came forward to help him in that frightening time.

Triple H @TripleH

See you soon 🙏❤️ I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)See you soon 🙏❤️ I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon 🙏❤️

He specifically mentioned Shawn Michaels and the entire NXT crew who stood by his side while he was going through one of the toughest battles of his life.

Following the traumatic event, Triple H has recovered quite well and seems to be doing fine as he continues his work backstage.

