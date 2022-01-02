"I met all of those guys" - Released WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux reveal their honest opinion about the current superstars

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux spoke highly of WWE NXT 2.0 and its superstars in an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions,

Karrion Kross started off by talking about Joe Gacy. Kross mentioned Gacy's experience and believes that he has the potential to achieve a lot with his wide range of abilities.

The former NXT star went on to speak about Rex Steiner (aka Bron Breakker), complimenting Breakker's humility and work ethic.

Kross concluded by mentioning that he had met all of the up-and-coming stars while he was a part of the company and that he believes they all have the right attitude.

“Joe Gacy’s been in the business for a really, really long time. He has, in my opinion, a very large range of things he can do in the ring and as a character. Obviously Bronson, Rex Steiner, I think has a huge upside. Really nice kid, super humble, works his a** off. I met all of those guys when I was there when they were just hired coming up, and all of them have the right attitude,” said Kross. (H/T- Wrestling News Source)

Much like Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux also revealed her thoughts about the current NXT 2.0 stars

Scarlett Bordeaux also went on to provide her thoughts on the current crop of stars on NXT 2.0.

Bordeaux expressed her delight at how her friends Gigi Dolin and Daniel Vidot had finally been getting recognition. She stated that they had been with the company for a very long time but hadn't previously gotten the opportunity to appear on TV.

“It’s also cool that a friend of ours, Daniel Vidot, and Gigi Dolin, when they first got to NXT, because there was a lot of people there, these people that were there, not Gigi but Daniel, they were there for years and didn’t really have a chance to be on TV yet. So it’s cool with NXT 2.0 there’s a lot of people that have been there for years, and now they’re getting the chance to shine,” said Bordeaux. (H/T- Wrestling News Source)

Both Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were released from their WWE contracts in November. During their time with WWE, the couple found the majority of the success in NXT where Kross became a two-time WWE NXT Champion and had Scarlett by his side.

On the main roster, it was an entirely different story. Scarlett no longer accompanied Karrion Kross, with Kross eventually getting lost in the shuffle.

Edited by Brandon Nell

