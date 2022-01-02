"We would tear the house down" - Released WWE Superstar claims that she would like to main event WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair

Former WWE star B-Fab has admitted that she would like to share the ring with Charlotte Flair. The former Hit Row member has also claimed that she wanted to headline WrestleMania against The Queen.

During an autograph signing for K&W WrestleFest, B-Fab mentioned that a match against Charlotte Flair is one of the dream matches she has missed out on.

B-Fab went on to praise The Queen and said that she has a lot of passion for her job. The former WWE star added that she and Flair have the capability of tearing the house down at a WrestleMania main event.

She concluded by stating that she would love a match with Sasha Banks as well. B-Fab also said she thinks a match with any of the Four Horsewomen would be amazing.

“I would definitely pick Charlotte. Me and Charlotte are really cool. She's an amazing talent and loves what she does. I would love to have a match with her. We would tear the house down at a WrestleMania main event. Sasha (Banks) as well. You can have a match with any of [the Four Horsewomen] and it would be great," said B-Fab. (H/T- Fightful)

Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE run

Charlotte may not be facing B-Fab anytime soon, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have her hands full. As a matter of fact, she's been a busy champion since she was drafted over to SmackDown.

On the 26th of October, Flair was involved in a title exchange segment with Becky Lynch, one that caused a lot of controversy backstage in WWE. Fast forward to Survivor Series, and The Queen faced Lynch in a contest that The Man ended up narrowly winning.

Flair has recently been engaged in a feud with Toni Storm on SmackDown. However, a clear conclusion to the rivalry never came to fruition, as the former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion recently quit the promotion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who will Charlotte Flair's next major rival be in WWE? Who will eventually defeat her for the SmackDown Women's Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Seth Rollins has had more than 1 incident with a disorderly fan. Don't believe us? More details here

Edited by Ryan K Boman