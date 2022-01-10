"Stay in the office" - Former WWE Superstar criticizes Stephanie McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree thinks Stephanie McMahon should never have been given the responsibility of booking television shows.

McMahon held various backstage writing positions for WWE in the 2000s, including Executive Vice President of Creative. The 45-year-old was in charge of overseeing WWE storylines during that time, meaning she played a part in booking Dupree on television.

Speaking on The Hannibal TV, the two-time tag team champion questioned why Vince McMahon’s daughter was allowed to work in such an important role:

“She should stay in the office and worry about numbers and s***, not concentrate on anything to do with wrestling. In my opinion, unless you’ve physically done it in the ring, how can you tell anybody how to do it? That’s just my opinion. But they’re not a wrestling company… they’re a TV show,” said Rene Dupree.

During his five-year WWE spell, Dupree won the World Tag Team Championship with Sylvain Grenier and the WWE Tag Team Championship with Kenzo Suzuki. The 38-year-old left the company in 2007 after requesting his release.

By contrast, Stephanie has performed sporadically as an in-ring competitor since making her debut in 1999. Her most recent match came in 2018 when she teamed up with Triple H in a losing effort against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey.

Stephanie McMahon’s recent accomplishment

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon #ISHOF Humbled & honored to be the 1st female executive inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame with such a prestigious class. The key messages from all were passion, love, hard work, intention, & believing in yourself - #wordstoliveby Humbled & honored to be the 1st female executive inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame with such a prestigious class. The key messages from all were passion, love, hard work, intention, & believing in yourself - #wordstoliveby. #ISHOF https://t.co/dQeacqcwh1

Nowadays, WWE’s Chief Brand Officer also works in an ambassadorial role for the company and as an occasional on-screen talent.

In October 2021, the former RAW General Manager was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame during Olympia Weekend in Orlando, Florida. In doing so, she became the first female executive to receive an induction into the respected group.

Stephanie’s husband, Triple H, also became a member of the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

