Renee Paquette unhappy with Brock Lesnar pinning Big E; wanted top RAW star to take the fall

Renee Paquette wasn't happy with Brock Lesnar recently pinning Big E to become the new WWE Champion and wanted Kevin Owens to take the fall instead.

At the Day 1 event, Lesnar was inserted into a fatal four-way match after his original opponent for the night, Roman Reigns, tested positive for COVID-19 and got pulled from the show. The Beast Incarnate ended up pinning Big E to win his sixth WWE title.

Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette wasn't entirely thrilled with how things turned out at Day 1. She spoke in detail about Brock Lesnar's win on a recent episode of Throwing Down w/Renee & Miesha.

“I just don’t know why he had to be the one to take the pin. You know, I feel like it could’ve gone to, you know, somebody else in the fight. Maybe Kevin Owens? Sorry, Kevin. It definitely opens the door to see like, what’s next? Are we going to get to see more of Big E and Brock? It does seem like we’re going to see some Bobby Lashley and Brock, which I cannot wait to see. I think Bobby Lashley is so cool, he’s just an insane athlete and I can’t wait to see what those two do," said Renee. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Brock Lesnar will finally collide with Bobby Lashley in a dream encounter

On the latest episode of RAW, Bobby Lashley won a fatal four-way match to secure a shot at Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble event. The two behemoths have never faced off in singles competition before, and fans have been waiting to witness the match for years.

Lashley has been yearning to face Lesnar for a long time as well. It remains to be seen if he manages to tame The Beast Incarnate at the Royal Rumble.

As for Kevin Owens, he had a strong showing in the WWE title match at Day 1. He and Seth Rollins worked as a unit and put Brock Lesnar down on more than one occasion.

Owens has tasted world title success in the past and is a former Universal Champion. He has never won the WWE title, though.

Would you have preferred to see Brock Lesnar pin Kevin Owens to win the WWE Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry