"What would you say if I wanted to step in the ring?" - Aalyah Mysterio recently asked WWE legend an interesting question

Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah, hasn't had a recurring presence on WWE television ever since her romantic storyline with Murphy got nixed. The legendary luchador recently revealed that Aalyah asked him about his reaction if she ever stepped into the squared circle.

During Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio's feud in 2020, the latter's family became a crucial part of the storyline. His son, Dominik, became a full-time WWE Superstar as a result, while Aalyah gained a lot of traction as a non-wrestling on-screen personality.

Speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Rey Mysterio said his daughter wishes to join the medical field. He doesn't mind her pursuing a future in professional wrestling as long as she tries it as a second career option.

"Not too long ago she asked, 'Dad, what would you say if I wanted to step in the ring?' I said, 'As long as you don’t leave your career behind.'" Rey Mysterio continued, "She wants to join the medical field. As long as she does that and tries wrestling as a second option, I don’t mind."

HeelByNature.com @HeelByNatureYT Rey Mysterio and Aalyah riding the Orlando Slingshot. Rey Mysterio and Aalyah riding the Orlando Slingshot. https://t.co/P8B2bjrBsy

Aalyah and Dominik Mysterio are still in their early 20s, and the latter even had a WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship reign alongside his father earlier this year.

WWE legend Rey Mysterio says Aalyah "always had the curiosity to take a bump"

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Rey Mysterio says he would back Aalyah if she wanted to wrestle. Rey Mysterio says he would back Aalyah if she wanted to wrestle. https://t.co/AXmRg6mzaQ

During the same interview, the lucha legend mentioned that his daughter has always been interested in hitting the ropes. He also seemed proud of Aalyah for being quite dedicated to her school and education at the moment.

"She always had the curiosity to take a bump, hit the ropes. I said whenever you want to try it, let me know. I think it’s in the back of her mind. She is very dedicated to her school and education. I’m proud of that right now," said Rey Mysterio.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It's no secret that Aalyah Mysterio was a very newsworthy figure during her time on WWE television last year. So if she were to ever have a pro wrestling match, many fans would discuss it across social media.

Would you like to see her wrestle in WWE someday? Let us know in the comments section below.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Kaushik Das