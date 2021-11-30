"That's what the Mysterios are about" - Rey Mysterio shared a heartfelt message after RAW match

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio shared what it really meant to be a Mysterio in WWE.

WWE correspondent Kevin Patrick caught up with Domink and Rey Mysterio this week on RAW Talk. The Mysterios were confident after a win against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

Rey Mysterio mentioned that it has been hard for them the past couple of weeks taking losses from The All Mighty Bobby Lashley. Rey stated that being a Mysterio meant that the odds would never be in their favor, but that did not discourage them from backing out of a fight.

Here's what Rey had to say:

"You know Dom and myself, we want to get back on track. I've faced many men like Bobby Lashley in my career, and Bobby is a force to be reckoned with. But Bobby is not the first monster I've faced and he certainly won't be the last. I don't win every single match, nobody does. And being a Mysterio is knowing that the odds are always stacked against you. But no matter what, we always show up for a fight. And everytime we get knocked down, we get right back up. That's what the Mysterios are about," Rey said.

You can watch the full video here.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio redeemed themselves on RAW this week

The father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio were pitted against the former associates of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin this week on RAW. The Mysterios were out for revenge after coming up short against Bobby Lashley last week in a two-on-one Handicap match.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio hit the former Hurt Business members with a Double 619. Dominik then hit a big Frog Splash on Cedric Alexander to secure an important win for the Mysterio family.

What lies next for the Mysterios on the red brand? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

