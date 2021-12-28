“They kept their word” - Rey Mysterio opens up about signing for WWE following WCW’s collapse

Rey Mysterio recently revealed that he didn't immediately sign with WWE in 2001 as the promotion wanted him to see out his WCW contract.

The landscape of pro wrestling changed in the fall of 2001 in North America as WWE bought out its biggest competition in WCW. The aftermath of the event saw several wrestlers make the jump from WCW to Vince McMahon's promotion.

However, Rey Mysterio, one of WCW's brightest prospects, wasn't immediately offered a contract by WWE. He instead signed in 2002.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the former World Champion detailed what the holdup was in getting signed with WWE.

“So, when the company was bought out I was told right off the bat that they were interested in me but they wanted me to let my WCW contract run out. Once it ended, we would sit down and do business. I thought that it was a nice way of saying, ‘We’re not interested,’ because a lot of contracts were bought out. Chavo’s, Booker’s, a lot of guys. So, again I’m thinking, ‘Is Vince really gonna open up the doors for me because he doesn’t believe in small guys?,’ said Rey.

“I would hear that sometimes from Nash, from Hall but I never lost hope and sure enough when that contract expired JR reached out and said, ‘Okay, we’re ready to do business,’ and that’s when I signed. So, they kept their word,” the Mexican added. (H/T- sescoops)

WWE @WWE



Don't miss a throwback edition of @reymysterio 's 2002 debut still has us amazed! 🐐Don't miss a throwback edition of #SmackDown TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7 C on @FOXTV .@reymysterio's 2002 debut still has us amazed! 🐐Don't miss a throwback edition of #SmackDown TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7 C on @FOXTV! https://t.co/eoLxFMnqU0

Rey Mysterio was in action on WWE RAW this week

Rey Mysterio teamed up with his son, Dominik, to face The Street Profits in the finals of the first ever RK-bronament.

However, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford picked up the victory, putting an end to the Mysterios' quest to win the RAW Tag Team Championship.

It's hard to predict what's next for the Master of the 619 in WWE. He has achieved almost everything in the company and could look to elevate young stars in the twilight of his career.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Rey Mysterio's career in WWE? Sound off in the comments!

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Anirudh B