"We'd definitely give fans something special to remember" - Multi-time champion wants a match with Finn Balor

Rey Mysterio recently spoke about wanting to have a match with former Universal Champion Finn Balor.

Mysterio was in conversation with Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report and spoke about his storied career in the wrestling business. When asked about potential dream matches, Mysterio mentioned that he wanted to face off with Finn Balor.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion stated that he had his eye on Balor even when The Prince was in Japan. Mysterio continued that Balor was an incredible talent and they would be able to put on a classic singles match if they ever came face-to-face in the ring.

"I've said it before in the past: Finn Balor is definitely a guy I'd love to step in the ring and do a program with. I think he's an incredible talent, and I think our styles clash, and we'd definitely give fans something special to remember," Mysterio said.

Graham "GSM" Matthews @WrestleRant You can also listen to my complete conversation w/Rey over on my YouTube channel! Be sure to subscribe for more exclusive interviews coming this week.Big thanks again to @reymysterio for the time, been waiting for this one for a while & he was terrific! youtube.com/watch?v=0S3I2k… You can also listen to my complete conversation w/Rey over on my YouTube channel! Be sure to subscribe for more exclusive interviews coming this week.Big thanks again to @reymysterio for the time, been waiting for this one for a while & he was terrific! youtube.com/watch?v=0S3I2k…

Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor were part of a fatal four-way ladder match on RAW

The season premiere of RAW this week witnessed an exciting fatal four-way ladder match to determine the number one contender for WWE champion Big E.

The match was set up when the likes of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor were in the ring with Big E to stake their claim as the next contender for the WWE Championship.

The situation descended into chaos and WWE official Sonya Deville intervened to set upae ladder match for the main event. As the match ensued, all the former champions used the ladders for innovative offense against each other.

As the exhilarating matchup drew to a close, Seth Rollins managed to send Kevin Owens flying through a ladder outside the ring. The Monday Night Messiah then hit the stomp on Balor, allowing him to climb the ladder and become the No. 1 Contendor for the WWE Championship.

Although neither Rey Mysterio nor Finn Balor came out on top in the ladder match on RAW, it remains to be seen if WWE will build a feud between the two superstars in the months to come.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Would you like to see the dream match between Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor? Who else would you like to see the legendary luchador match up against in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun