"I don't know if I'd really fit in"- Rhea Ripley comments on WWE NXT's revamp and a potential return

Rhea Ripley doesn't know if she'd fit in with WWE NXT 2.0. The Nightmare also said she would be open to return to the brand.

Ripley had a stellar run in NXT where she held the Women's Championship once and had some memorable feuds with the likes of Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair and Raquel Gonzalez.

One half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions was a guest on the latest episode of The Battleground Podcast to talk about all things WWE. When asked if she'd like to return to WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley admitted she'd love to but isn't sure if she'll fit in with the 2.0 rebranding.

"I would love to, honestly. I miss NXT right now. How it's all changed, I don't know if I'd really fit in, but when it was the metal scene and very grungy, I love that NXT," Rhea Ripley said. "Not saying that the one now is bad or anything, but it's definitely more for like the up-and-comers and everyone's there trying to make a name for themselves."

Rhea Ripley would love to help Raquel Gonzalez in her feud against Toxic Attraction

Despite all the changes in WWE NXT 2.0, Rhea Ripley says she would "go back in a heartbeat" to NXT and would love to help her friend, current NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez, who is currently in a feud with Toxic Attraction.

"But saying that, I would definitely go back in a heartbeat," Rhea Ripley continued. "Especially to help my girl, Raquel Gonzalez. I don't like when she gets jumped. Yeah, I got her back."

Had NXT not introduced a second set of tag team titles for women, it would have been a perfect opportunity for people like Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to return to the brand for special appearances. But that door is seemingly closed for now.

