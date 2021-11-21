Rhea Ripley chooses her top WWE moment of 2021 so far (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley ranks her WrestleMania 37 victory over Asuka as her favorite WWE moment of 2021 so far.

The Australian superstar joined the RAW roster from NXT in February 2021. She went on to win the brand's Women’s Championship from Asuka at WrestleMania 37 before later capturing the Women’s Tag Team titles with Nikki A.S.H.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SP3, Ripley said competing in front of fans at WrestleMania had been a dream of hers since childhood:

“It’s hard to really pick because there have been so many different things that I’ve done, and it’s insane to think of how much I’ve accomplished. I think the number one thing of course would be WrestleMania. Pretty big deal! Something I dreamt of since being a kid,” she said.

Rhea Ripley held the RAW Women’s Championship for 98 days before losing it to Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank. The 25-year-old has held the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Nikki A.S.H. since defeating Natalya and Tamina on RAW in September.

Rhea Ripley has competed in two WrestleMania singles matches

Rhea Ripley’s first WrestleMania singles match ended in defeat against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NXT Women’s Championship encounter did not have any fans in attendance at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Ripley went on to reflect on her WrestleMania 37 match, which took place in front of 25,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida:

“I know I had my first WrestleMania in the pandemic in front of zero fans in attendance, so then to go into 2021 and go out there and see the crowd and feel the electricity coming from them, and the excitement and to hear the roar, everything was so special, and I got to wrestle Asuka… someone that I had wanted to wrestle since being 17 years old in Japan,” she said.

Ripley added that her match against Asuka was even more special because rock band New Year’s Day performed her entrance theme.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Ryan K Boman