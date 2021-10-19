Rhea Ripley responds to fan reaction to her borrowed ring gear

Rhea Ripley faced an unexpected situation where she had no other option but to borrow a pair of pants from her WWE RAW co-star, Damien Priest. Taking to Twitter, Ripley reacted to the news of her borrowing ring gear.

Rhea Ripley recently lost all her wrestling gear along with her WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship while traveling. However, at a recent WWE live event, Priest came to Ripley's rescue and let her borrow the WWE United States Champion's pants.

After the aforementioned incident went viral, fans found out about Ripley wearing Priest’s pants, and she was flooded with questions regarding the same. She took to Twitter to post how the incident turned out to be chaotic for her. The former NXT Women's Champion even expressed that this was getting more attention than she was expecting from her fans:

Taking to Twitter, this is how Rhea Ripley reacted:

At the recent WWE live event in El Paso, Texas, Rhea Ripley was seen making her entrance without the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. As things stand, she confirmed on Twitter that she is yet to find her stolen gear and her stolen title. We can only hope that Rhea Ripley finds all her stolen belongings, including her championship belt.

At the event, the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion had to face Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair in a Fatal Four Way Match for the RAW Women’s Championship. Eventually, it was Flair who stood tall as she took home the win after a hard-fought match against three of the best.

Check out Rhea Ripley making her entrance while wearing Damian Priest's pants and without her title:

Rhea Ripley is the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion along with Nikki A.S.H

Also Read

Rhea Ripley's run on the main roster has been incredible so far. The former NXT Women's Champion won the WWE RAW Women's Championship upon her arrival to the main roster but eventually dropped the belt to Charlotte Flair after 98 days.

Shortly afterward, Ripley formed an alliance with former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. On the 20th September episode of RAW, the pair won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by beating Natalya and Tamina.

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Arjun