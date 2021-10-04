"They would be a tough challenge for sure" - Rhea Ripley discusses a match with a dream tag team

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley spoke with TV Insider this past week to discuss the WWE Draft and her competition in the women's tag team division. In one highlight, Ripley named a team that would be a tough opponent for her and Nikki A.S.H.

Ripley has been a breakout star since she arrived on the red brand. Ripley added the RAW Women's Championship to the growing collection of titles when she defeated Asuka at WWE WrestleMania 37. A few months later, Ripley won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with A.S.H. on the September 20 episode of RAW.

In the interview, Ripley mentioned that she would like to see a pairing between Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler. The Nightmare added that the two women would be tough competition for her and Nikki A.S.H. if the two teams faced off in the ring.

"Honestly, if Sonya Deville returns back in the ring, I’d think pairing her with Shayna Baszler would be good," said Ripley. "They would be a tough challenge for sure."

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

Etched in bone

The sacrifice

The war we know

I can feel it in my veins

Laced with gold but rich with pain

Do you want it? Die for it

Nothing is ever given 'til you work for it

The choices that we make echo eternity…

Legacy - Forged in bloodEtched in boneThe sacrificeThe war we knowI can feel it in my veinsLaced with gold but rich with painDo you want it? Die for itNothing is ever given 'til you work for itThe choices that we make echo eternity…Legacy - @MIWband Forged in blood

Etched in bone

The sacrifice

The war we know

I can feel it in my veins

Laced with gold but rich with pain

Do you want it? Die for it

Nothing is ever given 'til you work for it

The choices that we make echo eternity…

Legacy - @MIWband https://t.co/D2g9Yy1cwt

Sonya Deville has not competed in a match since her return to WWE earlier this year. Baszler, on the other hand, has been on a dominant run recently. She put her former partner, Nia Jax on the shelf in a vicious attack, and the former NXT Women's Champion also assaulted Eva Marie the following week on WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. have been drafted to WWE RAW

During the interview, Rhea Ripley also mentioned that she was excited for the WWE Draft. She declared that her excitement stemmed from the fact that the draft allows for fresh matchups and new storylines. The Nightmare then stated that she would be comfortable competing either on RAW or SmackDown.

WWE kicked off the draft this week on SmackDown, and Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. were drafted to RAW in the third round. It will be interesting to see whether the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions remain exclusive to the red brand or continue to defend the titles on both shows moving forward.

Also Read

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. go up against Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far