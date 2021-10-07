WWE star cried after his match with Rey Mysterio

Ricochet has disclosed that he cried after wrestling WWE legend Rey Mysterio at a Lucha Underground show in 2016.

Ricochet worked with Mysterio, his idol, on a number of occasions before joining WWE.

Ricochet, in his appearance on the With Authority podcast, said he was overwhelmed after wrestling Mysterio. After the match, the former World Champion told Ricochet to stay in the ring and soak in the adulation from the fans. Ricochet then went backstage and thanked Mysterio for inspiring him, following which he cried.

“I go to the back finally, I try to find his little locker room. I go in there and I’m trying to just say ‘thank you so much for this match. It means a lot to me. You’ve obviously been a huge inspiration, you’ve been someone I looked up to for so long. So, just thank you.’ I was trying to talk to him and tell him all this stuff. He was sitting there, everyone’s around, and I’m just crying. I can’t even speak," said Ricochet. (H/T WrestlingInc)

He stated that the match with Mysterio was one of his top three favorite matches in his pro wrestling career.

Ricochet's encounters with WWE legend Rey Mysterio

Ricochet and Rey Mysterio have had a number of matches even before their matches in WWE.

Ricochet, who wrestled under the ring name Prince Puma before joining WWE, wrestled with and against Mysterio in Lucha Underground, WrestleCon, and TripleMania, to name a few. In WWE, the duo have been in multi-man and tag team matches, but have never faced each other in a singles match.

After a long run in the indie circuit, Ricochet moved to Vince McMahon's promotion in 2018, debuting in NXT before his move to the main roster. He has won the NXT North American Championship and United States Championship in his current stint.

