"That dude is the coolest dude" - former United States Champion heaps praise on Randy Orton

Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet had a lot of good things to say about Randy Orton and stated that The Viper had helped him out since he arrived on the main roster.

Randy Orton has been a mainstay on WWE TV for nearly twenty years, and he's been at the top of the company for the majority of his career. He is currently one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions along with his partner Riddle.

During a recent appearance on the podcast Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Ricochet revealed he talks to Orton all the time and said the former WWE Champion had helped him out a lot.

“I talk to Randy all the time," said Ricochet. "That dude is the coolest dude. He is one of the guys that’s helped me out so much since being here on the main roster and just in WWE in general. Him, Edge, a couple guys have really, really done everything they can do to help me out as much as possible. Same with AJ Styles. I can keep going. Randy specifically has been someone who’s just cool.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Randy Orton recently made history at WWE Survivor Series

Randy Orton's WWE career is nothing short of impressive. Often regarded as one of the greatest heels of all time, The Viper has main evented WrestleMania several times and held many titles, including the coveted WWE Championship.

Orton added a new achievement to his Hall Of Fame-worthy career as the current RAW Tag Team Champion broke Kane's record for most pay-per-view matches in WWE history when he competed in his 177th bout.

The Guinness World Records has officially recognized his accomplishment at this year's Survivor Series.

The Viper's current run alongside Riddle has been appreciated by the WWE Universe, with many hoping that the team will be given a lengthy run in the company.

Do you think Randy Orton is one of the greatest heels of all time? Sound off in the comments section!

Edited by Alan John