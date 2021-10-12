"You would say that" - WWE Superstar Riddle slammed by wife on social media

Riddle's wife Lisa has called out the reigning RAW Tag Team Champion for moving away from their family. In a now-deleted tweet, she put her husband on notice by bringing up the fact that Riddle had ignored the family.

Riddle is in a tag team with Randy Orton known as RK-Bro. This past Sunday, they tasted victory at Mechanic Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA when they defeated arch-rivals AJ Styles and Omos in a tag team showdown.

On the same day, Riddle posted a picture of himself and Orton during one of their matches and wrote how he is living his best life alongside his best brother, Orton.

“I love my life so much bro!!! I’m in California tagging with my best bro Randy and trust me it doesn’t get any better than this dude,” Riddle tweeted.

In response to Riddle’s tweet about Orton, his wife Lisa Riddle blasted him with questions about his commitment towards his family. It’s not clear just how serious she was. She tweeted:

“You would say that now that you packed up and moved to Orlando away from your children.”

Lisa Riddle quickly deleted her tweet within a few minutes of posting it, but the screengrab can be seen here:

Riddle and Lisa have been together since 2011 and have three kids. A few months ago, Lisa posted a family picture of the five of them, along with Riddle’s newly won RAW Tag Team Championship belt.

Riddle and Randy Orton have quite an interesting on-screen relationship. Their chemistry with one another is undeniable.

The pair defeated Styles and Omos at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. The duo will face their rivals at Crown Jewel once again and put the tag team belts on the line.

