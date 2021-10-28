"Should be beaten with sticks"- Riddle unhappy with botch during Title match at NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE superstar Riddle recently tweeted out his frustration over a botch during the Tag Team Title match between MSK and Imperium on NXT: Halloween Havoc.

MSK defended their tag team championships against the Imperium on this week's Halloween-themed episode of NXT in a 'Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal' gimmick match. The stipulation decided after spinning the wheel was a Lumberjack O'Lantern and as a result, the ring was surrounded by superstars from the NXT locker room.

In what could be called the match of the night, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium ended Nash Carter and Wes Lee's impressive Championship run that lasted over 200 days.

However, there was a moment in the bout that had fans worrying about the safety of Barthel and Carter. In a spot that involved both men dropping onto the lumberjacks, the superstars at ringside failed to catch them, and as a result they hit the floor hard.

Riddle wasn't impressed from what he saw as one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions took to Twitter to voice his opinion.

"Everyone on the floor friends or not should be beaten with sticks," Riddle tweeted.

Thankfully, there weren't any serious injuries as Lee and Carter continued the match and produced an instant classic

Matt Riddle was a Tag Team champion during his time in NXT

Riddle is no stranger when it comes to winning Tag Team championships in NXT. The RK-Bro was a part of the tag team division in the black and gold brand as he teamed up with Pete Dunne.

Going by the name The BroserWeights, the duo won the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and later went on to win the tag team gold after defeating Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Daily DDT @FanSidedDDT Congratulations to The Broserweights, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, for becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions! #NXTTakeOverPortland Congratulations to The Broserweights, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, for becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions! #NXTTakeOverPortland https://t.co/ZfED9BBImE

Their reign, however, was short-lived, as Dunne couldn't travel to the United States because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Timothy Thatcher replaced the Bruiserweight, he quickly turned on Riddle and cost him the Championship.

They had a brief feud, which Thatcher won, and Riddle was soon moved to the main roster.

The Original Bro is one of the most over Superstars on RAW at the moment, thanks to his alliance with Randy Orton. Both men are enjoying tremendous success as RK-Bro, and they have quickly become fan-favorites.

