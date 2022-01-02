SmackDown Superstar busted open due to botch from Ricochet at WWE Day 1

The WWE Day 1 pay-per-view's kickoff show featured a tag team match between Cesaro and Ricochet against Sheamus and Ridge Holland - two men who have been aligned on SmackDown recently. However, things didn't go according to plan for Holland, who got busted open.

The match was announced late on, but it didn't matter because it did not hold much significance from a storyline perspective. Three of the four men competed in the Gauntlet Match on SmackDown recently

At the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on the kickoff show, Ricochet was attempting his standard standing 450 splash on Ridge Holland with the help of Cesaro. Unfortunately for both men, the attempt was botched, and Ricochet's foot accidentally stomped Holland's face. You can see the clip below:

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor This is where Ridge Holland likely broke his nose, and looking at the impact of Ricochet’s kick, it’s hard to think this isn’t legitimate. #WWEDay1 This is where Ridge Holland likely broke his nose, and looking at the impact of Ricochet’s kick, it’s hard to think this isn’t legitimate. #WWEDay1 https://t.co/ijQUReM40V

Following the botch, Ridge Holland immediately went outside the ring, and the Celtic Warrior was left to carry the team on his own. Being the four-time world champion he is, Sheamus essentially carried it as a handicap match and picked up the victory.

It goes without saying that this wasn't the original finish - not without Ridge Holland anyway. Sheamus seemed to signal for Holland to come after the match.

While the superstars responsible for the botch are usually criticized, Ricochet shouldn't be as it was a rare and unfortunate accident.

In the clip above, you can also notice how quickly Ricochet looks down upon realizing the mistake he made.

What is next for the four men after Day 1?

It seems like there is a possibility of a mini-feud between the four men continuing on SmackDown.

Ricochet had an exceptional performance in the No.1 Contender's Gauntlet match for the Intercontinental Championship but ultimately fell short to Sami Zayn, as he did on Day 1.

Sheamus has picked up momentum with the win, and Cesaro will look to replicate his early 2021 success in 2022. He lost a lot of steam after the summer of last year, but things could turn around with a big set of wins on SmackDown.

