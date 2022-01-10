Roman Reigns breaks character at WWE Supershow

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently broke character at a live event in Glen Falls.

Roman Reigns was in action during the WWE Supershow at Glen Falls alongside other RAW and SmackDown superstars. Roman and The Usos were in a tag team match against Big E and Viking Raiders. The Bloodline won and maintained their dominant run in WWE.

Reigns thanked fans in attendance and asked them to stay safe. Throughout the promo, Roman did away with his heel character and turned full babyface. The Tribal Chief asked fans to protect themselves. He also wished the crowd a good night:

"I'd like to take this time to thank you guys for coming out. We all know what's going on with this pandemic. I just want you all to stay safe. I want you to protect yourselves so that we can see you all next time. Also, goodnight and thank you."

Roman Reigns may be heading on a collision course with Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns made his way to the ring after recovering from COVID-19. Reigns told the WWE Universe that he never wanted to see Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman again in his life. However, that was not to be as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring accompanied by his advocate Paul Heyman.

Lesnar laid out a challenge to Roman for a Champion vs. Champion match, but The Tribal Chief declined. Reigns announced he'd do things on his terms and the two behemoths engaged in a war of words. A conflicted Heyman tried to pacify both men. Reigns took this opportunity to strike Lesnar with a Superman Punch.

Later in the night, Seth Rollins made an appearance before Reigns and laughed maniacally, indicating he may be next in line for the Universal Championship.

