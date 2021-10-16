Roman Reigns opens up about his future plans in WWE

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has opened up on what's next for him in WWE as he continues his path of destruction on SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief has successfully defended his title against Edge, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, and John Cena and isn't ready to drop it just yet. His next assignment will be at WWE Crown Jewel, where he will take on Brock Lesnar for the coveted prize.

During an interview with Complex, Roman Reigns was asked about his future plans in WWE and revealed that he wants to continue competing at a high level.

"I think we’re in the middle of what we’re trying to do now," said Reigns. "So ultimately I’m focused to finish what we’re doing within this run, wherever that may land. It could be a year from now. It could be five years from now. I’m not sure exactly what that timeframe is going to dictate. But I think for me to continue to compete at the highest level, to perform at the highest level, and to captivate at the highest level. From there, you have to start analyzing yourself and where you’re at mentally and physically and how emotionally connected you are to what you’re doing."

Roman Reigns on potentially transitioning from professional wrestling

Before pursuing a career in the wrestling industry, Roman Reigns was an American football player. After he retires from wrestling, it's possible that he could follow in the footsteps of his cousin, The Rock, and transition into acting.

Reigns commented on the matter by stating:

"If there’s a way to transition to some different types of entertainment, which obviously everybody’s like ‘movies,’ like that’s the only form," said Roman Reigns. "And that would be great. It would be a lot of fun and a great experience to consider, to learn that aspect of it, but there’s a lot of different things you can do to entertain and connect with your fans and people around the world. So there’s so many avenues to explore. I think the sky’s the limit really. It’s just whatever I want to do, narrowing that focus down, and getting somewhat tunnel vision on that goal at hand. I think I’ll be fine."

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in wrestling right now, and he'll undoubtedly be a star in Hollywood as well if he chooses to go down that path.

But at the moment, it seems like The Tribal Chief is focused on keeping hold of the Universal Champion and making SmackDown his Island Of Relevancy.

