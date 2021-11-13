Roman Reigns' impressive 698-day run ends on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns’ lengthy winning run in televised singles matches ended on the November 12 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Universal Champion's match against King Woods finished in a no-contest following interference from The Usos. As a result, Reigns failed to win a one-on-one match on WWE television for the first time in 698 days.

Another King of the Ring winner, Baron Corbin, was the last person to defeat Reigns in a singles match. The match took place at WWE TLC 2019, where Corbin received help from Dolph Ziggler and The Revival to beat his long-term rival.

Excluding the 2020 Royal Rumble match, Roman Reigns’ only televised defeat in the last 698 days occurred on SmackDown on December 4, 2020. In that episode, Kevin Owens and Otis picked up a disqualification win over Reigns and Jey Uso in a tag team match.

Who did Roman Reigns defeat in those 698 days?

Before facing King Woods, Roman Reigns won 22 one-on-one matches in a row on WWE television between December 2019 and November 2021.

During that time, he won three matches against both Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens, and two matches against Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, and Jey Uso. He also defeated Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, and Robert Roode.

As a singles competitor, Roman Reigns also has an impressive record in triple threat matches over the last two years. The SmackDown star’s most notable triple threat win came at WrestleMania 37 when he pinned Daniel Bryan and Edge at the same time.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The former Shield member’s other triple threat victories came against Braun Strowman and The Fiend (Payback 2020), and Big E and Bobby Lashley (RAW, 2021).

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Who should win a potential rematch? King Woods Roman Reigns 14 votes so far