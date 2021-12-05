Roman Reigns has a message for the WWE roster after his win on SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been on a rampage ever since his return to the company at SummerSlam in 2020.

The Tribal Chief has been the prized champion of the blue brand for over 450 days and has laid out several WWE Superstars on his way to the top.

This week's edition of SmackDown marked another successful title defense by Roman Reigns as he took down Sami Zayn to close the show after the number one contender was obliterated by Brock Lesnar before the match.

The Head of the Table had a message for the rest of the roster after his 11 second bout on SmackDown:

"I don’t follow anyone. On any show. Life in the Main Event. #Smackdown #WWEDay1"- Roman Reigns tweeted.

Sami Zayn was initially supposed to face Roman Reigns for the title at the Day 1 pay-per-view but he was manipulated by a returning Brock Lesnar into an early match on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns will now face Brock Lesnar at Day 1 pay-per-view

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE this week on SmackDown after being suspended by Adam Pearce. The Beast Incarnate wasted no time in making his intentions clear that he wants to face The Big Dog for the Universal Championship.

It was later made official during a backstage segment featuring Sonya Deville, Sami Zayn, and Brock Lesnar that The Beast Incarnate would face the winner of Universal Championship Match at WWE Day 1 for the Title.

After manipulating Sami Zayn, the former Paul Heyman guy got what he wanted: A rematch with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title.

The two previously faced off at WWE Crown Jewel where The Samoan was able to retain his title after an interference from The Usos.

Also Read Article Continues below

After all this time, it's still unclear where Paul Heyman's loyalty lies. Could WWE Day1 provide an answer to that question? Let us know in the comment box below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at Day 1? Yes No 10 votes so far