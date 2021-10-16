"I have no problem smashing him" - Roman Reigns names 8-time WWE Champion as his dream opponent

Roman Reigns has revealed which inactive WWE Superstar he wants to have a dream match with.

The Universal Champion has battled many top superstars over the years, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker. However, he has never shared the ring with his cousin, The Rock. Many fans consider a bout between the two megastars to be a dream match.

Speaking to Complex, Roman Reigns stated he wouldn't have a problem smashing the People's Champion if he had the opportunity.

"I think there’s an obvious one out there with Dwayne, the Rock," said Reigns. "Do either of us really need it? No. But I think it’s something that the fans want to see. They kind of clamor over it and they make their comments and they gossip, and it seems to be that talk that’s constantly brought up. Obviously, we want to please our audience and we want to service them. So if that’s something that they’re into, I have no problem smashing him."

Reigns also said he would love to have a match with Bret Hart as The Hitman was one of his idols.

Roman Reigns on defending the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Title for over a year, and his run has been dominant. He put the gold on the line against John Cena at SummerSlam, and he'll do the same at Crown Jewel against Brock Lesnar.

The Tribal Chief commented on receiving challenges from big names, stating that they're acknowledging him.

"What I’ve done over the past year, what I’ve done with this Universal Championship, what I’ve done as the face of WWE and the business behind it, I think the greatest result of all of that is all of these huge names that continue to come back just trying to step up to me," said Reigns. "They’re acknowledging me. There’s a huge roster that they could have narrowed down to somebody else. But if you’re in WWE, from a full-time standpoint or you’re coming back and you’re trying to put eyes on you, you want to be on the island of relevancy. So I think that that kind of speaks for itself and what I’m doing."

At WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will collide for the biggest prize on SmackDown. While both men have faced each other before, the dynamics of this feud has changed.

Earlier on in their rivalry, Lesnar was the heel, and Reigns was being portrayed as the babyface. Now, the roles have been reversed and the fans seem to be invested in this battle.

It is tough to call a winner in this matchup which would likely headline Crown Jewel.

