"That was us trying to do the best we could with the circumstances" - Roman Reigns opens up about WWE during COVID

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke to WWE UK and discussed an array of topics. He opened up on what life was like for WWE Superstars during the Pandemic Era.

He also discussed how performing in front of live audiences has been a breath of fresh air. Unlike wrestling in the WWE Thunderdome:

“There is a huge difference in the WWE product when you compare it to having live fans, as opposed to having the ThunderDome. That was us as a product trying to do the best we could with the circumstances and continuing to deliver an experience for our fanbase. There is nothing like being in front of a live audience though. Wrestling in front of no one sucks," said Roman Reigns, WWE NXT UK.

Tribal Chief Roman Reigns discussed how WWE Superstars had to make significant changes to how they worked, sighting how the absence of crowd interactions hurts the overall product:

"It is something we had to adapt to and make work, but it hurts. It does not feel good. I can legitimately tell you then when you have a sold-out arena, or a stadium jam-packed full of people going nuts, that energy and those positive vibes are like a Superman shot," said Roman Reigns, WWE NXT UK.

Reigns continued, saying that the WWE Universe helps superstars work through the aches and pains that come with the job. Pointing out that the height that Superstars get from passionate fans could be enough to give them superhuman-like abilities:

"You can be suffering with food poisoning, throwing up, on the floor, then your music will hit, and you'll struggle your way to the curtain, but as soon as you step through it, and you hear that live reaction it all goes away. I could have a broken arm and walk out there, and it would probably feel fine and like I can still do my job," said Roman Reigns, WWE NXT UK.

Roman Reigns discusses the crowd in Saudia Arabia

Roman Reigns will be defending his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.

Reigns noted that the Saudi Arabia crowd is an extremely animated one, and he expects the Saudi people will be very welcoming to the WWE locker room:

"That's the energy and excitement the live crowd brings, and Saudi Arabia is no different. We only get over there a couple of times a year and it has been a while now due to the pandemic, so I am expecting crazy, crazy energy out there,” said Roman Reigns, WWE NXT UK.

You can watch the WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday (October 21) at 5pm on the WWE Network.

