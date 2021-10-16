Roman Reigns reveals the big difference in his feud with Brock Lesnar this time around

In a recent interview with WWE UK, Roman Reigns talked about the big difference between him and his rival, Brock Lesnar. The reigning WWE Universal Champion stated that the most obvious difference right now is how the roles have reversed and how the dynamic of their feud has completely shifted.

After all, Reigns is a top villain at the moment, while Lesnar has become a crowd favorite since his SummerSlam 2021 return.

According to The Tribal Chief, earlier, it was Lesnar who was considered the most prestigious Universal Champion, but now the former's achievements have overshadowed it.

“I think the most obvious thing is how the roles have reversed and how the whole dynamic has shifted one-eighty. The direction of where each personality has been, and where it is going, all the way through to the alliance of Paul Heyman - everything has changed with me and Brock." Reigns continued, "In the past Brock was probably the most prestigious Universal Champion we have had, definitely in terms of title reign - but that pales into comparison against what I have been able to achieve in the last year and a half."

Reigns believes that his ability to work full-time has made all the difference in terms of his and Brock Lesnar's respective careers.

However, the current Universal Champion thinks that the one thing that hasn't changed between the two is their physicality inside the ring. Additionally, Roman Reigns considers himself to have the upper hand in his ongoing feud with Lesnar.

"Being a full-time performer and being able to showcase weekly on Smackdown, and then every month, and sometimes more, being able to defend that Title on every major pay-per-view from the Big-Four down, has made a big difference to where we are both at." Reigns added, "A lot of things have changed for me and Brock - but one thing that hasn't is our physicality in the ring. Brock has done well against me years ago, but anything recently I think I have had the upper hand - and that upper hand lies with me in so many ways.”

Roman Reigns will fight Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at this year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view in what promises to be a blockbuster showdown.

In the past, Reigns and Lesnar have squared off against one another on major pay-per-views like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. However, the stakes have been raised for their upcoming bout on October 21, as Reigns is on the most critically acclaimed run of his career thus far, and a possible betrayal from Paul Heyman could bring his newsworthy title reign to an end.

