Roman Reigns sends a bold message regarding his Superman Punch move to popular talk show host

Roman Reigns has sent a bold message to Jimmy Fallon regarding his popular Superman Punch. Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universal Champion claimed that Fallon knows all about the move and also thanked the Tonight Show host for letting The Tribal Chief stop by before Survivor Series.

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Roman Reigns discussed a host of topics, including his Superman Punch. Fallon asked the Universal Champion what he usually sees in his opponents' faces right before connecting with the move.

Roman Reigns responded by claiming that his opponents usually go through a mix of emotions, including remorse and regret.

The Head of the Table quoted a portion of his interview with Fallon in the following tweet:

Throughout the years, Roman Reigns has popularized the Superman Punch as one of his most iconic maneuvers along with the devastating Spear.

Roman Reigns will face WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series

At the Survivor Series pay-per-view, Roman Reigns will face Big E in a huge champion vs. champion match. The Tribal Chief could be battling one of his toughest challengers to date in the form of Big E.

On a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Reigns faced Big E's fellow New Day stablemate, King Woods. The pair went head-to-head in a huge singles bout but the WWE Universal Champion failed to win the match, as Woods won via disqualification due to interference from The Usos.

The loss was Roman Reigns' first in WWE in 11 months, however, The Tribal Chief has yet to lose clean in 2021.

For over a year, Reigns has dispatched every single challenger who crossed his path.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At Crown Jewel 2021, Roman Reigns defended the WWE Universal Title against Brock Lesnar, who could be regarded as the biggest threat to his title reign.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku