Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19 - Brock Lesnar still set to compete at WWE Day 1

According to a report from Ariel Helwani, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was reported just hours prior to WWE Day 1.

As a result, The Head of the Table has been removed from tonight's WWE Day 1 card.

Here's the report from Ariel Helwani on Twitter:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, per sources.



As a result, he won't be competing tonight at the WWE PPV, Day 1, in Atlanta.

As far as Roman Reigns' opponent for the night is concerned, Brock Lesnar is still set to appear at WWE Day 1.

The Beast Incarnate will now feature in the WWE Championship match featuring Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. Lesnar's addition to the match means the WWE Title will now be decided in a Fatal 5-Way.

Here's the follow-up report by Ariel Helwani regarding Brock Lesnar's status for WWE Day 1:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Reigns is the WWE universal champion. He is vaccinated, sources say.



Brock Lesnar, his scheduled opponent for tonight's card, will now compete for the WWE championship in what has turned into a fatal five way with champ Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

It was also noted by Helwani that Roman Reigns was vaccinated prior to testing positive for COVID-19. As things stand, we send our best wishes to the reigning WWE Universal Champion on his road to recovery.

WWE themselves have also taken to Twitter to confirm the change, via the following tweet.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were set for a huge clash at WWE Day 1

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were set for yet another huge clash at WWE Day 1. The duo previously squared off in a singles match at Crown Jewel 2021, which Reigns won controversially after interference from The Usos.

Brock Lesnar has once again made his presence felt on SmackDown in recent weeks and earned himself yet another shot at the Universal Title. The former multi-time WWE Universal Champion will now have the opportunity to walk out of Atlanta with the WWE Title instead.

The Beast Incarnate is no stranger to his new opponents, having already shared the ring with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in the past.

It will also be interesting to see how WWE will play out the storyline between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar going forward.

