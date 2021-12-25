"Please stop ignoring my calls"- Ronda Rousey sends a message to current WWE Superstar 

Ronda Rousey recently sent a message to her close friend Natalya after the latter scored another spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Natalya shared a message with her fans after being recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for having the most WWE wins as a female superstar. The veteran also joked that she has stopped talking to her friend Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet noticed Natalya's tweet and congratulated her on her achievement. Rousey also requested her to stop ignoring her calls.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey Nattie @NatbyNature I am Natalya’s assistant, and she asked me to release this before #Smackdown , as she wants to be celebrated, but is too big of a deal now to post it herself. It is my honor to honor her. Happy Holidays!🎄 I am Natalya’s assistant, and she asked me to release this before #Smackdown, as she wants to be celebrated, but is too big of a deal now to post it herself. It is my honor to honor her. Happy Holidays!🎄 https://t.co/Mng7HkIUfa Congrats @NatbyNature !! Please stop ignoring my calls😩 twitter.com/natbynature/st… Congrats @NatbyNature !! Please stop ignoring my calls😩 twitter.com/natbynature/st…

Ronda Rousey and Natalya are quite close in real life

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut in early 2018. She made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble event, mere seconds after Asuka won the free-for-all.

She teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team match at WrestleMania 34. Rousey and Angle won the match and fans had nothing but praise for the former MMA fighter's wrestling abilities.

At SummerSlam 2018, she won the RAW Women's title by defeating Alexa Bliss. She held the belt until WrestleMania 35, where Becky Lynch defeated her in a Triple Threat match. Ronda Rousey hasn't stepped foot in the ring ever since her big loss to The Man.

Rousey teamed up with Natalya on several occasions during her short-lived WWE run. The two female wrestlers formed a close bond outside the ring as well. They faced off only once, on the December 24, 2018 edition of RAW, with Rousey retaining her RAW Women's title.

Interestingly, The Baddest Woman on the Planet knew Natalya for years, before she made her WWE debut:

"I’ve known Nattie years before I started wrestling. She teaches me so much technically, obviously but I was coming into a new environment, I was nervous and felt like the new kid in school. She really went out of her way to make me feel welcome and comfortable and part of the family. She’s been amazing since day one and I’m so lucky to have her as a friend," said Ronda Rousey. [H/T WrestlingNews]

There's no telling if fans will ever get to see Ronda Rousey make a return to the ring. Natalya, on the other hand, is still going strong and has a lot left in the tank.

