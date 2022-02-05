×
Ronda Rousey selects her opponent for WWE WrestleMania 38 on SmackDown

Ronda Rousey had made her decision for her WrestleMania 38 opponent
Nick Lombardi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 05, 2022 09:06 AM IST
Ronda Rousey has officially selected her opponent for WrestleMania 38, and The Baddest Woman on the Planet will be going one-on-one with the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

The segment main-evented SmackDown and began with Flair and WWE official Sonya Deville inside the ring. Deville would then announce that Becky Lynch, the RAW Women's Champion, would be Rousey's opponent at Maina.

An enraged Flair would then take the opportunity to run down Rousey, claiming that she was the true main event of WrestleMania, even deciding to challenge Sasha Banks to a bout at WrestleMania with the hopes of outshining Rousey's match.

Rousey's music then hit the arena, and the former RAW Women's Champion stormed to the ring to make it clear that she had not yet decided on who she would be facing at WrestleMania and that anything Deville had been told were rumors.

Rousey was not amused by Flair's jokes about her having a baby and told the Queen of WWE that she owes her a "a** beating" and that she wanted to face her at WrestleMania 38.

"You are just one of many I owe an 😮😮😮 beating to."#SmackDown @RondaRousey @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/wCb05I1aZP

Flair would respond by saying that her SmackDown Women's Championship was "her baby" and that her baby was "prettier" than Rousey's.

The February 4th edition of SmackDown ended with a scuffle between Rousey and Flair, with Sonya Deville getting involved. The decision to do so would turn out to be a big mistake, as Rousey would give her a massive slam and an armbar for her troubles.

Ronda Rousey is set to compete in MSG before WrestleMania

On February 3rd, the official Twitter account of Madison Square Garden announced that Ronda Rousey would return to the World's Most Famous Arena for the third time in her WWE career, joining the rest of the WWE roster on the "Road to WrestleMania" tour.

Rousey competed in two matches in MSG for WWE in 2018, defeating former WWE Superstar Nia Jax both times.

BREAKING: 2022 Women’s #RoyalRumble Match Winner “Rowdy” @RondaRousey makes her return to MSG on the Road to #WrestleMania Sat, Mar 5! https://t.co/hfnPMu4XZW

Are you excited for Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair? Who will win this blockbuster match at WrestleMania?

Edited by Debottam Saha
