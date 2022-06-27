WWE News Roundup: Randy Orton spotted with new look, Major star teases WWE return at Money in the Bank, SmackDown star had a huge crush on Shawn Michaels

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

14-time world champion Randy Orton has been spotted with a new look during his hiatus from WWE due to injury. A major star has teased a return at the upcoming Money in the Bank show. A SmackDown star has revealed details of her crush on Shawn Michaels during her childhood.

#4. Top SmackDown star details her crush on Shawn Michaels

Friday Night SmackDown star Natalya recently shared details of her childhood crush on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. During a recent interview with Dr. Beau Hightower, Natalya revealed that HBK was her very first crush.

“Shawn Michaels was like my very first crush. When I was a little girl I loved The Rockers. When they were the Rockers, I had a huge crush on Shawn Michaels. My little sister liked Marty Jannetty. We would always watch them wrestle my dad and my uncle," said Natalya.

The Queen of Harts is set to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey for her title at Money in the Bank next weekend. Things have gotten a bit personal between the two stars, and it remains to be seen if Natalya can pull off an upset against Rousey.

#3. Randy Orton spotted with new look during WWE hiatus

#1RandyOrtonSource @BaltOs1Fan Pics from yesterday of @RandyOrton at a pool in St. Charles,Missouri with a few lucky fans. He musta shaved the day before because he had a stache & slight beard growth but here hes basically clean shaven. lol.Looks in great shape still. Heres to a fast recovery from surgery bud! Pics from yesterday of @RandyOrton at a pool in St. Charles,Missouri with a few lucky fans. He musta shaved the day before because he had a stache & slight beard growth but here hes basically clean shaven. lol.Looks in great shape still. Heres to a fast recovery from surgery bud! https://t.co/Rvk9vEhHS9

14-time world champion Randy Orton is currently on a hiatus from WWE to recover from his injury. A fan account has now shared new images of the Viper with a clean-shaven look.

"Pics from yesterday of @RandyOrton at a pool in St. Charles, Missouri with a few lucky fans. He musta [must have] shaved the day before because he had a stache & slight beard growth but here hes basically clean shaven. lol. Looks in great shape still. Heres [sic] to a fast recovery from surgery bud!" tweeted out the Randy Orton fan account.

Randy Orton has been in a tag team called RK-Bro with Riddle since last year. The two even won the RAW Tag Team Championships together. Before his injury reports, Orton was rumored to face Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam this year.

#2. Former WWE Superstar talks about the locker room culture, sends a message to The Undertaker

WWE @WWE #WWEGRR #CasketMatch The #Undertaker is in his element... but can @RusevBUL successfully turn the Greatest Royal Rumble event into the Greatest #RusevDay The #Undertaker is in his element... but can @RusevBUL successfully turn the Greatest Royal Rumble event into the Greatest #RusevDay? #WWEGRR #CasketMatch https://t.co/OaPngSDHUF

Former WWE star and United States Champion Rusev (Miro) has taken a subtle dig at The Undertaker.

A couple of years ago, The Phenom made a controversial comment about the current locker room, stating that they have gone soft. Speaking on his Twitch channel, Miro had the following to say about the difference between the past and current locker rooms:

"Some people want to drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes and do heroin and others want to play video games. Some of these old timers are calling this a bad thing. I don't think it's a bad thing just because we have more brains now than people before doesn't mean video games are bad. Sorry Undertaker, we don't have guns and drugs and don't fight each other backstage," said Miro.

Miro and The Undertaker have previously faced each other in a WWE ring. The Phenom was originally planned to face Chris Jericho at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. However, plans changed at the very last minute and Rusev replaced Jericho to face The Deadman at the show.

#1. Bayley teases WWE return at Money in the Bank

Multi-time women's champion Bayley has been making fans wait for her return for a long time. Now, she has teased a return at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event, sharing a picture of herself on Instagram with a MITB briefcase.

Bayley is a former Money in the Bank winner, winning the ladder match and the contract back in 2019. She then cashed in later that night on Charlotte Flair and defeated her to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Role Model has been out of action for almost an year now due to an ACL injury. However, she has been rumored to make her return soon.

